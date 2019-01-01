New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
39604744_thumbnail

Mets fire Eiland, name Regan, 82, pitching coach

by: Coley Harvey ESPN New York: Mets Blog 16s

The New York Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez and named 82-year-old Phil Regan as Eiland's replacement.

Tweets