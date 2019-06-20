New York Mets

Newsday
Mets fire pitching coach Dave Eiland, bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 20, 2019 5:08 PM Newsday 2m

CHICAGO — In their latest attempt to save a sinking season, the Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez on Thursday. Phil Regan, 82, the minor-league assistant pitching

