6/20/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
The New York Mets (34-39) haven’t won a road series since April, and it feels like their season is slipping away as a result. After blowing a game in Atlanta last night thanks to questionable…
6⃣⬆️, 6⃣⬇️ for @walker_lockett! We own an early 1-0 lead. #LGMOfficial Team Account
4-5-6TV / Radio Network
RT @DeeshaThosar: Jacob deGrom spoke to Dave Eiland on the phone after he found out about the dismissal this morning. deGrom joins the chorus of #Mets pitchers completely shocked by the news.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @stephenasmith: OK! OK! We drafted RJ!!TV / Radio Network
Still early, but LeMahieu is moving his way up this list very quickly.The Yankees have signed dozens of free agents since the 70s. Reggie still has to be ranked No.1 (two WS wins, another reached). CC has to be No. 2 on the list.Beat Writer / Columnist
Rumble Ponies ahead 4-0 entering the 8th going for the sweep against the Fisher Cats!Minors
