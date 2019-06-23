New York Mets

Mickey Watch Watch: Mets issue statement regarding Callaway Incident and have apologized to reporter

SNY reports that the Mets have issued a statement which says “The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our beat writers following today’s game in the clubhouse,” the team said. “We do not condone this type of behavior from...

