Talkin’ Mets: The Mets vs. The Media
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 10m
Today I host an extended podcast as I dive into the controversy that took place in the Mets locker room after Sunday's game.Before we get to that, the original plan was to hear my good friend
Tweets
-
I. TAKE. CHRIS. https://t.co/lf0fYbYQmJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarcCarig: I wrote this nearly a year ago. It applies today. It will apply for as long as Fred and Jeff Wilpon own the Mets. It should be one of the league’s marquee franchises. Instead, their consistent mismanagement has made the organization a laughingstock. https://t.co/xJnVOth8fbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tomorrow never knowsNo managerial change for Mets today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DPLennon: Newsday’s @timbhealey explains what happened in Sunday’s clubhouse altercation with Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas. #Mets https://t.co/zuFEgcBB1LBlogger / Podcaster
-
Newsday’s @timbhealey explains what happened in Sunday’s clubhouse altercation with Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas. #Mets https://t.co/zuFEgcBB1LBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: In case you’re living under a rock or just took a break from social media/news ... Mickey Callaway & Jason Vargas clashed with a beat writer in the #Mets clubhouse after another ugly loss Sunday. Details include motherfu**er, smartass & a threat. Story: https://t.co/IftvEYej7ONewspaper / Magazine
