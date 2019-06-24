New York Mets

The Mets Police
39437964_thumbnail

My #1 Follower Noah Syndergaard will start for Brooklyn (in Aberdeen) on Tuesday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Good news as my #1 follower is closer to returning.  He will start for Jeff Wilpon’s Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday in a rehab start.   Has he been out that long that he needs a rehab start?  Can’t we just cowboy this in Philly? Walter Lockett will...

Tweets