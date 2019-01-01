New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mickey Callaway And Jason Vargas Are Sorry That Their Actions Distracted From The Mets' General Suckiness
by: Samer Kalaf — Deadspin 8m
The Mets Metsed a lot yesterday, and in response to that Metsing, they prepared some apologies today. Sadly, they Metsed those, too.
Tweets
-
I love when Mets hit home runs. The fact that some of them are pop flies in other seasons doesn't make them any less lovable.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rosario flies out to end the inning but not before Frazier and Ramos go deep to tie it up at 4 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matz has now allowed 10 1st inning HOME RUNS - three more than anybody else in #MLB. Rest of #Mets staff have allowed only 5. #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
We’re in the top of the third and both teams have already blown two-run leads.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Too bad Brodie didn't know how good McNeil and Alonso were. He had no faith in either and it led to a series of unnecessary moves including Cano, Lowrie, etc. We could've had a core of Conforto, Alonso, Smith, McNeil & Kelenic. Plus Dunn and Kay as future SPs. (1 of 2)Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets 4 @ #Phillies 4 [T3-2o]: Wilson Ramos homers (9): fly ball to RF (solo) Hit: 349.09ft, 94.48mph, 27.53°, OPPO🌮 Pitch: 85.6mph Slider (RHP Zach Eflin, 13)Misc
- More Mets Tweets