New York Mets

Mets Minors
44076098_thumbnail

Mets Sign Fourth Round Pick Jake Mangum, Matthew Allan Looms

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 13m

The New York Mets have announced they have signed 2019 fourth round draft pick Jake Mangum. The team was not just able to sign Mangum as Mississippi State University was eliminated by Louisville i

Tweets