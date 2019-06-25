New York Mets

The Mets Police
44548873_thumbnail

Didn’t get to: Mets might play Rosario in CF. Sheesh.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

Things got so crazy with Mickeygate I couldn’t even get to this one. …. You know who says hi?  Center Fielder Howard Johnson.  Juan Samuel also says hello. So does Keith Miller. The Mets, always being a joke, are considering playing Rosario in CF.  Do

Tweets