New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff Wilpon Needs To Speak About What’s Going On With His Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4m
The New York Mets are five games under .500, which is the lowest point they’ve been at any point this season. As with most teams under .500, everything seems in disarray. This is a pattern fo…
Tweets
-
A stat that won’t be matched any time soon (or at lest today): Mickey Callaway and Brodie Van Wagenen combined to hold five press conferences yesterday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TRANSLATION: "Jeff and Brodie cannot do anything which might cause casual fans to realize that this is a failure. He's your three hitter until 2021. Somebody help me."Callaway: “I think there’s enough people in this industry that understand Robinson Cano is a hitter. He hasn’t lost bat speed, and when he gets going he is going to hit.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheRealSmith22: @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 @ARizzo44 @LLVIII40 @CCron24 ❄️🐻Blogger / Podcaster
-
A night after leaving 7 runners on base and going 0-for-5, Robinson Cano is back in the 3-hole. #MetsMets Game 80 of 162, @ PHI Tuesday, June 25, 7:05 p.m. RHP Jake Arrieta (6-6, 4.12) McNeil RF Alonso 1B Canó 2B Conforto CF Frazier 3B D. Smith LF Ramos C Rosario SS Lockett RHPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well, when you put it that way.....@rennyzucker @OmarMinayaFan No team has a crystal ball but how about common sense in not trading your two best prospects for a mid-thirties second baseman with a large contract and a reliever coming off a career year?Blogger / Podcaster
-
St. Lucie (6-1) opens its series against @DunedinBlueJays with this lineup. @TonyDibrell, anyone? #Mets #LGM #STLMetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets