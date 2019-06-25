New York Mets

The Mets Police
42813365_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Somehow Seaver is 11-5.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Well, I was wrong, the Mets didn’t score a million runs for Terrific like usual – and Tommy Boy got it done.  How does this guy have 11 wins?  Well, he does. I still don’t know what the hell Gil is doing.  He has Gliding Ed Charles in there batting .1

Tweets