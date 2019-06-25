New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_12952722

6/25/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8s

The downward spiral continues for the New York Mets (37-42), who embarrassed themselves even more off the field yesterday and played like a laughing stock on the field. Steven Matz was shelled agai…

Tweets