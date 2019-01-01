New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets Are at Dysfunction DEFCON 1
by: Michael Baumann — The Ringer 1m
Katie Baker breaks down the very interesting week the Mets had after their loss in Chicago. Plus, we converse with FanGraphs writer Craig Edwards about Lance Lynn.
Tweets
-
Maybe he should have kept that one to himself https://t.co/1rbMAwzG91Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cano leadoff double. So there's that.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @Steven_Dwyer13: Very thankful for them! Right place right time. https://t.co/mqqoWKaZVFMinors
-
Canó is standing at 2B with a leadoff double in the 9th! Conforto coming up representing the tying run! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
But he looks good. He looks confident, he has better velocity and mechanics, and he really looks to be evolving into a major league reliever. I’ll take the positive with Flexen. He was rushed here out of need and it messed him out.@michaelgbaron It’s June 25th and Chris Flexen is at least your second best option out of the bullpen. Says so much.Blogger / Podcaster
-
To the 9th. Down 2. Cano, Conforto and Frazier will be the first three batters.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets