New York Mets

Newsday
44561638_thumbnail

Giancarlo Stanton leaves game vs. Blue Jays with apparent injury | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com June 25, 2019 8:18 PM Newsday 4m

The Yankees just got Giancarlo Stanton back last Tuesday after a lengthy stint on the injured list, but the slugging outfielder could already be facing another absence. Stanton was removed from Tuesda

Tweets