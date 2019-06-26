New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Sweet Release Of Another Season's Death Is Near
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m
In seasons past when things wouldn’t go so well, frequently I’d assume defeat. Either before the game, or sometime during the fifth inning down by two or three runs, I’d say to my…
Tweets
-
RT @Boomskie: Callaway would have been low-lying fruit back in my day. My latest Forbes column, Italian edition @Mets @Padres @MLB @HemondDelhiSABR @ForbesSports https://t.co/QW8mIwkgGLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NjTank99: @TeamThirstTrap @Metstradamus I think its for the best he is there. In fact if he left his check book open and went away the Mets will be betterBlogger / Podcaster
-
Late-night musings (from San Diego!) I’m thinking between the 9gazillion teams in the NL Wild Card race that 2 get hot and get to 87, right? Mets would need 50-32 to get there. 50-32 might require Cano hitting like some combo of McNeil/Alonso for 3 months.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If the Phillies sweep the Mets then Mickey had best be gone before they come home or the 69 Met's Weekend will get very uglyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's my fault the Mets lost tonight, up until Font came in the game I expected the worst and the Mets played better. Then I made the mistake of thinking Font won't screw this up and you know the rest. I am sorryBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets