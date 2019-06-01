New York Mets

Mets Merized

Noah Syndergaard Tossed Five Innings For Brooklyn Cyclones Tuesday

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Noah Syndergaard started his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Brooklyn Cyclones as he faced off against the Aberdeen IronBirds.Syndergaard, 26, is trying to return from a hamstring strain

Tweets