Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Brett Baty Records Hit in First Professional Game

by: Teddy Klein Mets Merized Online 10m

Syracuse Mets 3 (37-40), Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2 (35-39) Box Score2B Luis Guillorme 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB .305/.417/.4021B Dilson Herrera 2-3, BB .262/.362/.574RF Gregor Blanco 1-3, HR

