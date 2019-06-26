New York Mets

The Mets Police
44567960_thumbnail

Thunder Pete Alonso says it would be awesome to meet Lightning Jerry Seinfeld

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Thunder Pete Alonso (only Gary and I call him that) thinks it would be awesome to meet Lightning Jerry Seinfeld. Nobody calls Jerry that. Not even Thunder Pete.  You can hear Pete discuss this slightly before the 4 minute mark below. Add Mets Police...

Tweets