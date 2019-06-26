New York Mets

Metstradamus
44573856_thumbnail

Why do the New York Mets insist on batting Robinson Cano third?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

There are a lot of problems with the New York Mets these days, but one of the biggest is the continued struggles of second baseman Robinson Cano. Cano has been a massive disappointment in his first…

Tweets