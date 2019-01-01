New York Mets

Mets reportedly have agreement with third-round pick Matthew Allan, who was 'linchpin' of their draft

The Mets went high-risk, high-reward by drafting RHP Matthew Allan in the third round (89th overall) in the MLB Draft earlier this month and hoping they could sign him to a well over-slot deal. It looks like that risk is going to pay off.

