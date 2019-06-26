New York Mets

Thor to return on Sunday and face Braves

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Current Mets manager Mickey Callaway says Noah Syndergaard is penciled in to make his start on Sunday Night (which should please ESPN who scheduled a game against two teams 10 games apart in the standings.) Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police...

