Current Mets Manager Mickey Callaway doesn’t seem to understand how the baseball season works
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 17s
Mickey Callaway on the #Mets being 10 games behind the first-place Braves: “We were so far back last year, and then we had the best record in the National League.” — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 26, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets...
