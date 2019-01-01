New York Mets

29-year-old Mazza near tears upon callup

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

PHILADELPHIA -- Doubt crept in during the summer of 2017 when, as a 27-year-old, Chris Mazza posted a strong season for the Marlins’ Double-A Jacksonville affiliate but never sniffed the Majors. More uncertainty surfaced the following year, when the...

