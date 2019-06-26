New York Mets

Mets close to signing third-round draft pick Matthew Allan, source says

by: Tim Healey
Updated June 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets have agreed in principle to a deal with third-round draft pick Matthew Allan, a source said, but the contract is not final and is pending a physical, which is no small detail.

