New York Mets

Mets Merized
44585084_thumbnail

Game Recap: Mets Lose in Walk-Off Fashion 5-4 To Phillies

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 3m

If blowing saves was an art form, then the Mets would have a bullpen full of Leonardo da Vincis. The Mets bullpen, given a 4-1 lead to protect, couldn't do the job leading to another gut-wrenching

Tweets