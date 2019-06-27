New York Mets

Jason Vargas records a career-high 10 strikeouts against Phillies, but bullpen woes continue - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5m

In case it wasn’t already clear, the Mets’ recurring nightmare made its regularly scheduled appearance as the bullpen blew another lead in New York’s 5-4 loss to the Phillies in extras on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

