New York Mets

Big League Stew
44585431_thumbnail

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez slam Mets P Jason Vargas for not apologizing after threatening reporter

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 51s

Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez took Jason Vargas to task on the air Wednesday during the Mets&#39; loss to the Phillies for his lack of apology after he threatened a reporter last week.

Tweets