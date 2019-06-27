New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jerry Koosman on Mets’ 1969 World Series, Tom Seaver and meeting Joe Namath
by: View author archive email the author follow — New York Post 2m
With the Mets set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Miracle Mets this weekend, former pitcher Jerry Koosman tossed around some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. It’s the
Tweets
-
The #Mets were undone by one wild pitch https://t.co/ik7bzHpK3DBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @VandyBoys: Dreams do come true: Part II #CWS | #VandyBoysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia doesn't think he's going to need surgery #Mets https://t.co/OjNGR6fXhcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets legend Jerry Koosman takes some time for a Q&A with @NYPost_Serby https://t.co/4HIMaLciDOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Bluntthinking: Let me just point out Jeff currently holds 0 degrees and i don’t think he ever went to Michigan. https://t.co/dRwq9AAoXNBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Jozy Altidore sighting https://t.co/tH6qXHAR8EBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets