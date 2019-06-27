New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia strikes hopeful tone regarding shoulder injury
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 12m
PHILADELPHIA — Jeurys Familia described his shoulder ailment as more fatigue than pain, as he moves closer to a minor league rehab assignment. The righty has thrown “a couple” of bullpen
Tweets
-
The #Mets were undone by one wild pitch https://t.co/ik7bzHpK3DBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @VandyBoys: Dreams do come true: Part II #CWS | #VandyBoysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia doesn't think he's going to need surgery #Mets https://t.co/OjNGR6fXhcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets legend Jerry Koosman takes some time for a Q&A with @NYPost_Serby https://t.co/4HIMaLciDOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Bluntthinking: Let me just point out Jeff currently holds 0 degrees and i don’t think he ever went to Michigan. https://t.co/dRwq9AAoXNBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Jozy Altidore sighting https://t.co/tH6qXHAR8EBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets