The New York Times
Jay Bruce’s Double Leads the Phillies Over the Mets

by: The Associated Press NY Times 15m

The Phillies overcame a 4-0 deficit against the Mets’ bullpen, spoiling a strong start from Jason Vargas, who tied a career high with 10 strikeouts before being pulled after only 77 pitches.

