New York Mets

Mets Minors
44590453_thumbnail

MMN Recap: Francisco Alvarez Hits First Pro Homer

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 2m

Syracuse (38-40) 6, Pawtucket (31-45) 3 BOX SCORE2B Luis Guillorme: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI (.305/.417/.402)3B Dilson Herrera: 2-4, HR, RBI (.267/.364/.587)SS Danny Espinosa: 3-4, 2B (.247/.3

Tweets