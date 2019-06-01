New York Mets

nj.com
44590789_thumbnail

Why Yankees-Mets Thumbs Down Guy is asking for your help - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Gary Dunaier, more famously known as Thumbs Down Guy and his connection to the Yankees and Mets, is asking for your help after a medical emergency.

Tweets