Gil Must Go: no name Phillies shut out the 1969 Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Lary Hisle? John Briggs? Rick Joseph? Dave Watkins? Who are these guys? Well whoever they are they were good enough to beat Gil Hodges. Grant Jackson shut down our boys, Cardwell needs to do better than 7.1 and 2 runs. That ain’t gonna cut it...
Tweets
RT @caitlinmarie721: @Mets @CitiField Congratulations of being a day late and a dollar short.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @newsdaymarcus: Jeff Wilpon says Mets have commissioned statue of Tom Seaver.Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets COO Jeff Wilpon has announced they’ve commissioned a statue of Tom Seaver for Citi Field. More news info will come.Blogger / Podcaster
Right. Real Mets fans know how to behave.Jeff Wilpon? and I don’t hear boos?Blogger / Podcaster
Goin on with joe and @EvanRobertsWFAN at noon for regular spot. We have a few things to discuss this week. @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
⚾️ Tom Seaver statue coming to @CitiField ⚾️ We’ve commissioned a statue of Tom Terrific to be built in front of @CitiField. Additional details to come at a later date.Official Team Account
