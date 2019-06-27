New York Mets

The Mets Police
44593342_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: no name Phillies shut out the 1969 Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Lary Hisle?  John Briggs?  Rick Joseph?  Dave Watkins? Who are these guys?  Well whoever they are they were good enough to beat Gil Hodges. Grant Jackson shut down our boys,  Cardwell needs to do better than 7.1 and 2 runs.  That ain’t gonna cut it...

