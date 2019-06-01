New York Mets

nj.com
44593376_thumbnail

Mets’ Jason Vargas on confrontation with reporter: ‘All the info’ isn’t out there - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas spoke about his confrontation with a reporter for the first time on Wednesday, saying all the information about the incident isn't out in public.

Tweets