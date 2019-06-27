New York Mets

Newsday
44594101_thumbnail

Mets honor Tom Seaver by officially changing Citi Field address to 41 Seaver Way | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus June 27, 2019 11:10 AM Newsday 48s

Tom Seaver has finally earned street cred — and more — from the Mets 33 years after the last pitch of his Hall of Fame career. On Thursday, 126th Street in front of Citi Field was renamed Seaver Way.

Tweets