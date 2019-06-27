New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets honor Tom Seaver by officially changing Citi Field address to 41 Seaver Way | Newsday
by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus June 27, 2019 11:10 AM — Newsday 48s
Tom Seaver has finally earned street cred — and more — from the Mets 33 years after the last pitch of his Hall of Fame career. On Thursday, 126th Street in front of Citi Field was renamed Seaver Way.
Tweets
-
RT @caitlinmarie721: @Mets @CitiField Congratulations of being a day late and a dollar short.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @newsdaymarcus: Jeff Wilpon says Mets have commissioned statue of Tom Seaver.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets COO Jeff Wilpon has announced they’ve commissioned a statue of Tom Seaver for Citi Field. More news info will come.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Right. Real Mets fans know how to behave.Jeff Wilpon? and I don’t hear boos?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Goin on with joe and @EvanRobertsWFAN at noon for regular spot. We have a few things to discuss this week. @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
-
⚾️ Tom Seaver statue coming to @CitiField ⚾️ We’ve commissioned a statue of Tom Terrific to be built in front of @CitiField. Additional details to come at a later date.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets