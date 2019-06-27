New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff WIlpon officially announces Tom Seaver Statue, Citi Field Address changed to 41 Seaver Way
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 16m
Hey Mets, great job. Great job on MetsHeritage.com. Great job on 41 Seaver Way. Great job on the statue. Great job streaming this. Great job Mets fans being civil to Jeff Wilpon and knowing when to behave. Howie at the helm… A nice speech by the...
Tweets
-
It's about time. #LGM https://t.co/hYdFqNYlQqBlogger / Podcaster
-
The franchise finally officially commissions a statue of The Franchise. https://t.co/lFXKoHhLo1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nypost: Mets unveil renamed Tom Seaver street, announce plans for statue https://t.co/eQUALifnNqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
i’m so sad i missed this by a weekMe at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait! https://t.co/bAWPkPq1N5Blogger / Podcaster
-
A 1-2-3-4 first for Wheeler. A very pleasant good afternoon everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
Nice job by Wheeler to get through the 1st unscathed #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets