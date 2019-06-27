New York Mets
Mets, NYC rename street for Tom Seaver | MLB.com
FLUSHING, N.Y., June 27, 2019 – Moments ago, the New York Mets and the City of New York honored Hall of Famer Tom Seaver by renaming the street between Northern Blvd. and Roosevelt Ave. (formerly 126th St.) to Seaver Way and changing the address of...
