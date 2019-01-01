New York Mets

SEE IT: Mets unveil design for Tom Seaver statue while revealing 41 Seaver Way

While officially changing the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon announced Thursday that the team has commissioned a statue of Tom Seaver, with more details forthcoming.

