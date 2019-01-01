New York Mets

Metsblog
44599740_thumbnail

Mets' Jeff McNeil broke a 36-year-old MLB record on Wednesday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 21m

Jeff McNeil has picked up this season right where he left off during his blistering rookie campaign, coming in to Thursday's game hitting a ridiculous .351/.414/.514 in 67 games.

Tweets