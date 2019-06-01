New York Mets

Dilson Herrera Named Triple-A All-Star

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

Utility man Dilson Herrera will be the lone representative from the Syracuse Mets in the 2019 Triple-A All-Star game.Herrera, still only 25, is hitting .267/.364/.587 with 15 doubles, 17 homer

