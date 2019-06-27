New York Mets

Metstradamus
44601748_thumbnail

New York Mets officially announce Tom Seaver statue coming to Citi Field

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 13m

The New York Mets are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 World Series champions this weekend, and it is still sad that Tom Seaver won’t be a part of the festivities. Seaver has re…

Tweets