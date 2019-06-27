New York Mets
Diaz Melts Down Again, Gives Up 5 Runs In 9th, Mets Swept By Phillies
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 1m
Jean Segura hit a three-run, walk-off homer against Edwin Díaz moments after Maikel Franco hit a tying, two run shot against the closer in the bottom of the ninth inning
