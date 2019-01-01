New York Mets

Mets rename street in honor of HOF Seaver

NEW YORK -- The Mets renamed a street in honor of Mets great and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. What was once 126th Street in Flushing is now 41 Seaver Way. Seaver’s wife, Nancy, announced some time ago that Seaver, 74, is dealing with dementia, and...

