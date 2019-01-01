New York Mets
Mets rename street in honor of HOF Seaver
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 14m
NEW YORK -- The Mets renamed a street in honor of Mets great and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. What was once 126th Street in Flushing is now 41 Seaver Way. Seaver’s wife, Nancy, announced some time ago that Seaver, 74, is dealing with dementia, and...
