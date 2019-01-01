New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 'Angry' with Jason Vargas for Altercation with Reporter; Future in Doubt
by: Megan Armstrong — Bleacher Report 1m
The drama keeps on pouring out of the New York Mets clubhouse after starting pitcher Jason Vargas and manager Mickey Callaway had a verbal confrontation with Newsday reporter Tim Healey on Sunday...
Tweets
-
From @DPLennon: Edwin Diaz collapses in another new low for Mets. https://t.co/VDsv0USlKTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Haggerty (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a double and played five innings at third base in his first rehab appearance.Sam Haggerty (Kevin Plawecki trade) is leading off and playing third base tonight on a rehab assignment with the Cyclones. He hasn’t played since May 29 with Binghamton. Gavin Cecchini is not in the lineup for the first time since joining Brooklyn in Sunday. Probably a day off.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets lead the majors with 20 blown saves. If they converted saves at a league-average rate, they would be four games above .500 instead of eight games under. https://t.co/nRpn9TOBZ7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ColaFireflies: Just your casual 8-3 Double Play #LetsGlowBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Yeizo Campos, fresh off the IL, comes in to relieve Ramos in the 6th and eventually records a K on an 85 MPH pitch to keep the shutout going. 3-0 @stluciemetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Binghamton Rumble Ponies catcher Ali Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a 2-for-4 night. He’s now hitting .307 with .748 OPS this year in Double-A.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets