Haggerty (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a double and played five innings at third base in his first rehab appearance.

Sam Haggerty (Kevin Plawecki trade) is leading off and playing third base tonight on a rehab assignment with the Cyclones. He hasn’t played since May 29 with Binghamton. Gavin Cecchini is not in the lineup for the first time since joining Brooklyn in Sunday. Probably a day off.