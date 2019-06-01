New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger Headline All-Star Game Starters

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

On Thursday, the MLB All-Star Game starters were announced.After several weeks of voting, the polls closed Thursday afternoon, and at 7 p.m. (EST), the results were announced.Here are the

Tweets