Mets official on Vargas' future with team: Clubhouse fracas 'did not help'

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 7m

Jason Vargas' time with the New York Mets could be coming to an end sooner than expected.The left-hander - who recently made headlines after threatening a reporter - might not be on the team after the trade deadline passes July 31, a Mets official...

