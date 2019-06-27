New York Mets

New York Post
44609275_thumbnail

Inside look at the highs and lows of Mets’ miraculous 1969

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 6m

This is part of a series honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Miracle Mets. Here’s a timeline of all the key moments during that dream season: The Mets entered the 1969 season merely hoping

Tweets