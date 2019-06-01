New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets’ Trade For Cano And Diaz Keeps Looking Worse

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 10m

When the deal was made, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen -- as did many other fans -- championed the move, touting Robinson Cano's well-documented track record of consistency (desp

Tweets