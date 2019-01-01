New York Mets

Mets Minors
44613242_thumbnail

MMN Recap: Gavin Cecchini Moves Up to Binghamton

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 4m

Syracuse (39-40) 4, Pawtucket (31-46) 3 Box ScoreCF Aaron Altherr: 3-for-4, .200/.415/.3673B Dilson Herrera: 1-for-4, run, RBI, K, .267/.364/.587Syracuse scored three in the eighth t

Tweets