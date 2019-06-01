New York Mets

nj.com
44614834_thumbnail

How’s ESPN’s Chris Berman doing as Red Sox radio announcer? 1st-half grades are in, and they aren’t pretty - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 40s

The Boston Red Sox are rotating talent through the radio booth in 2019, with eight different broadcasters getting to work with veteran Joe Castiglione.

Tweets